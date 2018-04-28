BBNaija: Winner, Miracle Ikechukwu cuts his signature dreadlocks (Photos) — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Winner, Miracle Ikechukwu cuts his signature dreadlocks (Photos)

Winner of Big Brother Naija, Miracle has his homecoming party tonight and in light of this, he has ditched his signature dreadlocks.

Big brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle visited a salon earlier this morning and got a clean cut.

During his stay in the Big Brother house, Miracle continued to rock his dreadlocks hairstyle all through his time in the house and fans have kinda gotten used to the look.

Now he’s changed it and we’re wondering which you prefer – whether his dreads or this new look… See below:

