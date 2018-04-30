BBNaija winner, Miracle receives SUV, prize money — Nigeria Today

BBNaija winner, Miracle receives SUV, prize money

Organisers of this year’s Big Brother Naija reality show, have fulfilled their promises, as the winner, Miracle Igbokwe was on Monday handed a brand new KIA Seranto SUV, and cheque of N25 million.

The event which took place at the Multichoice Nigeria Head Office, Victoria Island, Lagos, had other housemates in attendance.

They include Angel, Khloe, Dee-One, Anto, Tobi, Cee-C, K.Brule, Nina, Alex, Leo, Khloe, Lolu, and Ahneeka among others.

Regional Director, M-Net/Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, who thanked the housemates for the drama they brought on the show, disclosed that all former housemates will receive a DSTV explora with one year free subscription.

Meanwhile, few weeks after emerging winner of the show, Miracle has be endorsed by his home state as education ambassador.

Excited, the 24-year-old pilot and model announced the feat on Instagram, saying; “Chai!!! HIS Excellency!… My Governor!!…. Rochas Okorocha has busted my Farome!!… So much!!….. “Education Ambassador “Bless sir, I am deeply truly humbled.

