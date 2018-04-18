 #BBNaija2018: What Lolu said about Cee-c and Tobi — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija2018: What Lolu said about Cee-c and Tobi

Apr 18, 2018

Evicted housemate Lolu has insinuated that Cee-C might be obsessed with Tobi as she can’t keep his name off her mouth.

Tobi and Cee-c engaged in a near-fight argument on Wednesday.

The fight resulted to Biggie issuing warning strikes to Cee-c while Tobi was given “Big Brother’s advice.”

Lolu, who was evicted on Sunday said Cee-c always had a way of bringing Tobi into anything she said.

He said, “From the Cee-c’s angle, she cannot go ten minutes without referring to anything that concerns Tobi.

“Even if the question is hi am I on to pulse TV? Cee-c has a way to get pulse TV to Tobi and Tobi to pulse TV.”

