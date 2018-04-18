BBNaija2018: What Lolu said about Cee-c and Tobi — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija2018: What Lolu said about Cee-c and Tobi

Evicted housemate Lolu has insinuated that Cee-C might be obsessed with Tobi as she can’t keep his name off her mouth.

Tobi and Cee-c engaged in a near-fight argument on Wednesday.

The fight resulted to Biggie issuing warning strikes to Cee-c while Tobi was given “Big Brother’s advice.”

Lolu, who was evicted on Sunday said Cee-c always had a way of bringing Tobi into anything she said.

He said, “From the Cee-c’s angle, she cannot go ten minutes without referring to anything that concerns Tobi.

“Even if the question is hi am I on to pulse TV? Cee-c has a way to get pulse TV to Tobi and Tobi to pulse TV.”

The post #BBNaija2018: What Lolu said about Cee-c and Tobi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

