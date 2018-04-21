BBNaija’s Lolu, Anto, Rico Swavey & Khloe turn up at Homecoming Party! — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija’s Lolu, Anto, Rico Swavey & Khloe turn up at Homecoming Party!
Last night, as is customary to Big Brother Naija, evicted housemates Lolu, Anto, Rico Swavey and Khloe had their Homecoming party.
They were also joined by former housemates Angel, Ifu Ennada and Princess as they partied all night.
See photos below:
Photo Credit: @Bhmng
