BBNaija's Nina becomes brand ambassador for beauty products - The Punch — Nigeria Today

BBNaija's Nina becomes brand ambassador for beauty products
Mimi Orjiekwe, the popular Nollywood actress on Monday, gave Nina Onyenobi, one of the five finalist of the 2018 BBNaija housemates, her first endorsement deal with Flawless Beauty makeup as brand ambassador. Orjiekwe said that Nina would be the brand …
