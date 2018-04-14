 #BBNaija’s Teddy A launches Record Label — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija’s Teddy A launches Record Label

Nigerian singer and Big Brother Naija 2018 evicted housemate Tope Adenibuyan popularly known as Teddy A is not taking his new-found exposure for granted and has gone ahead to launch his own personal record label, Alpha Records. Prior to entering the Big Brother house, Teddy A was signed to Big A Entertainment under which he […]

