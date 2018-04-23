BBNaija’s Teddy-A surprises BamBam on her Birthday — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija’s Teddy-A surprises BamBam on her Birthday
Who doesn’t love birthday surprises?
Today is Big Brother Naija’s BamBam’s birthday, and to celebrate, her one-time strategic partner in the house Teddy-A paid her a surprise.
According to Olorisupergal, Teddy-A threw a surprise party for her, complete with cakes.
See a photo from the party below:
Photo Credit: olorisupergal
