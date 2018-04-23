BBNaija’s Teddy-A surprises boo, BamBam on her Birthday — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija’s Teddy-A surprises boo, BamBam on her Birthday





TeddyA surprises BamBam

Who doesn’t love birthday surprises?

Today is Big Brother Naija’s BamBam’s birthday, and to celebrate, her one-time strategic partner in the house Teddy-A paid her a surprise.

According to Olorisupergal, Teddy-A threw a surprise party for her, complete with cakes.





See a photo from the party below:

Recall, the birthday girl and her beau, Teddy, few days after they were evicted from the house, were hosted by Dino Melaye, the lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, on a Thursday evening.

The ex-housemates, who were romantic partners while in the Big Brother house, were hosted in Melaye’s Abuja home.

Recall that Teddy A was evicted two weeks ago, few hours after his romantic partner, Bambam also got evicted.

An excited Dino and fan of the reality show shared a photo of himself with the BBNaija ex-housemates on his social media pages.

He wrote “Teddy A and Bambam of Big Brother at my crib. Great guys.”

Leave a Comment…

comments





The post #BBNaija’s Teddy-A surprises boo, BamBam on her Birthday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

