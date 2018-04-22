 #BBNaija’s Teddy A to launch clothing line “Badman Apparel” — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija’s Teddy A to launch clothing line “Badman Apparel”

Posted on Apr 22, 2018

Hot out of the “Big Brother Naija” house, evicted housemate Teddy A is set to launch a clothing line.

The musician made the announcement on his Twitter, writing that the official release date will be announced.

The clothing line will be called “Badman Apparel,” he said.

Official announcement date of my new clothing line “Badman Apparel” will be out soon. Watch this space!

