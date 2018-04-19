BBNiaja: Check Out Uti Nwachukwu’s Objective Reaction To Cee-c Verbally Abusing Tobi — Nigeria Today

#BBNiaja: Check Out Uti Nwachukwu’s Objective Reaction To Cee-c Verbally Abusing Tobi

Former Big brother Africa housemate, actor and media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has just given the most objective view on Cee-c verbal abuse on Fellow housemate Tobi.

While many Nigerian celebrities with the exception of Dabota Lawson, have been bashing the drama queen, Uti’s submission on the issue seems to be the most complete as he condemned her actions and also spoke the hard truth that she is just human like the rest of us.

Here is what he wrote;

Kai!! CEEEECCC!!! U for Calm down na

aa�� Firstly, There is no excuse for her behaviour yesterday.I will never support speaking to anyone that way. It was a sad situation & I hope people hav learned the true value of Respect for Another Human Being.

That being Said, CeeC We see YOUR flaws,we see your weaknesses.

NO BODY HOLY PASS! A lot OF us have had to go thru horrid experiences to learn self control.

I for one was extremely Brash in BBA2008 but came back a lot better in BBA 2010!

EVEN after winning my temper was still at dangerous levels and i knew there was a problem. Does this mean that i was a Bad horrible person? HECK NO! I grew and i am still growing!

Most of us that wear our emotions on our sleeves find it hard to conceal Love, Loyalty, Excitement and of corse the worst emotion-RAGE!

No one is perfect! Again, I am NOT JUSTIFYING HER BEHAVIOUR FROM YESTERDAY..no matter the poking or deliberate provocation,No one should react that way in public or in private..BUT THIS CAN ONLY BE LEARNED THROUGH EXPERIENCE. (trust me..i know)

We try to be better versions of ourselves daily but during this process sadly, we might still fall.

The ability to rise is what makes us victors.

Cee C we see you struggling to do better and in the process you fell..its all part of the process..its UR JOURNEY.. What saddens me more is the trolling/insults.A lot of u say she needs psychological help..so is this how u treat someone that needs help? With abuses/ridicule? COME ON!! WE CAN DO BETTER.

FROWN UPON IT BUT DONT TROLL!! Its dehumanizing.Temper justice with mercy.Dont act like what you have been condemning(Hypocrisy)

Well to everyone reading this Im pleading on her behalf for ur understanding,forgiveness and mercy. Abeeg..SHE HAS APOLOGISED��‍ If U are a true fan..U stand for who U love especially in their weakest moments..weak support is just is just as futile as a shaky foundation. For those of you that claim u love her. Please be there for her and show Love..why? LOVE CONQUERS ALL (2 wrongs=0 right)shalom #BBnaija #CeeC #Mercy #Forgiveness #Abeg #Love

