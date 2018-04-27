BBNiaja! Seems Ebuka lied, old photo with Cee-C at a pageantry surfaces — Nigeria Today

BBNiaja! Seems Ebuka lied, old photo with Cee-C at a pageantry surfaces

Fresh from his viral interview with Beats FM with Toolz, Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka, has been accused of lying when he recounted how Cee-C insulted him on the reality show and disclosed that he has never met Cee-C except on the reality show. According to Ebuka on the interview, Cee-C said a lot she […]

The post BBNiaja! Seems Ebuka lied, old photo with Cee-C at a pageantry surfaces appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

