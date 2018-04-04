 BBNNaija: My parents are proud of me – Bam Bam — Nigeria Today
BBNNaija: My parents are proud of me – Bam Bam

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment

Recently evicted housemate, Bamike, popularly known as Bam Bam who was romantically involved with her co-housemate, Teddy A has revealed that her parents are proud of her. BamBam while talking about her sex scene in the house with Teddy A told Hitz ng that what happened has happened and she has moved on and put the past behind her. She said, […]

The post BBNNaija: My parents are proud of me – Bam Bam appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

