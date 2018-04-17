Be concerned about secured, prosperous Nigeria not 2019 elections – US Ambassador - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Be concerned about secured, prosperous Nigeria not 2019 elections – US Ambassador – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Be concerned about secured, prosperous Nigeria not 2019 elections – US Ambassador
Daily Post Nigeria
The United States of America (USA), Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Stuart Symington has advised Nigerians to be concerned about the country being peaceful, united and prosperous rather than dominating the county's space with issues about 2019 …
