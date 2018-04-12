 Be our guest: Wire now lets customers communicate securely with their clients — Nigeria Today
Be our guest: Wire now lets customers communicate securely with their clients

Apr 12, 2018

Secure messaging service Wire has gained a new feature — the ability for customers with accounts to communicate with clients without accounts. Not only that, communications are still safe and secure in these so-called guest rooms.

