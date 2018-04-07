 Be responsible or face expulsion, FUT VC warns new students — Nigeria Today
Be responsible or face expulsion, FUT VC warns new students

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Education

Prof. Abdullahi Bala,  Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, on Saturday advised the 4,339  newly admitted students to be responsible or face unceremonious exit from the school. Bala gave the advice in his address at the 31st matriculation ceremony for the 2017/2018 academic session of the institution.

