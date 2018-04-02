Beating Chelsea At Stamford Bridge Is A Great Feeling- Dele Alli — Nigeria Today

Beating Chelsea At Stamford Bridge Is A Great Feeling- Dele Alli

Dele Alli has insisted that Tottenham were always confident of overcoming Chelsea, despite falling a goal down at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham left the home of their London rivals victorious for the first time in 28 years thanks to a 3-1 comeback win on Sunday afternoon.

Alli netted twice in the space of four second-half minutes to earn the victory after Alvaro Morata’s opener was cancelled out by Christian Eriksen.

Tottenham now have an eight-point advantage on Chelsea as they attempt to hold down a place in the top four, but matchwinner Alli claims that there is still work to do over the remaining six weeks.

“Anything can happen in the Premier League. We have to make sure we keep getting the points,” he told Sky Sports News. “It’s a great feeling to win this game. We have a great side and we believe in ourselves.

“We started the game well but we were just not threatening Chelsea enough. It was a great finish by Christian Eriksen to give us belief. I’m delighted to score two but it’s more important we defended well after going 3-1 up. It was important we stayed solid at the back.”

