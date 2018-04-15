Beautiful photos from Wedding event of former Beauty Queen Ijeoma Okafor and her husband — Nigeria Today

Beautiful photos from Wedding event of former Beauty Queen Ijeoma Okafor and her husband



Beautiful photos from Wedding event of former Beauty Queen Ijeoma Okafor and her husbandFormer beauty queen ijeoma Okafor tied the nuptial knot on Saturday 7th April2017 in Asaba with her hearthrob, pastor Julius Ekweozor.

The couple looked lovely.

Checkout beautiful photos from the wedding event below.

The post Beautiful photos from Wedding event of former Beauty Queen Ijeoma Okafor and her husband appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

