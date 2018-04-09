 Beautiful Wife Of The King Of Swaziland Kills Herself By Overdosing On Drugs (Photos) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Beautiful Wife Of The King Of Swaziland Kills Herself By Overdosing On Drugs (Photos) – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Beautiful Wife Of The King Of Swaziland Kills Herself By Overdosing On Drugs (Photos)
Information Nigeria
It has been reported that Senteni Masango, the eight wife of Africa's last absolute monarch, Swaziland's King Mswati III, has died after committing suicide. According to Citizen, she was found dead in the early hours of Friday morning, April 6, barely
King Of Swaziland's 8th wife commits suicide from drug overdosePulse Nigeria
India, Swaziland sign 2 agreements on health, Visa waiverDeccan Chronicle
Swazi king's 8th wife allegedly commits suicideThe Punch
The New Indian Express –Business Standard –Nigeria Today –Nairobi News
all 23 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.