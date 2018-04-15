 Because I had over 10 girlfriends, my wife never believed I'd marry her —Lanre Tejuoso - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Because I had over 10 girlfriends, my wife never believed I’d marry her —Lanre Tejuoso – The Punch

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Because I had over 10 girlfriends, my wife never believed I'd marry her —Lanre Tejuoso
The Punch
A medical doctor and serving lawmaker, representing Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dr. Lanre Tejuoso, and his wife of 31 years, Moji, talk about politics, marriage and other related matters. What can you recall of your
Richard Gere, 68, 'will marry Spanish girlfriend Alejandra Silva, 35, next month'Daily Mail

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.