BEDC Partners Operation Thunderstorm To Tackle Power Equipment Vandals — Nigeria Today

BEDC Partners Operation Thunderstorm To Tackle Power Equipment Vandals
Benin Electricity Distribution Plc (BEDC) has given a fillip to its fight against vandalism of power equipment across it network by partnering with a security agency; Operation Thunderstorm in Benin; a Nigerian army outfit set up in support of civil authorities to maintain law and order in Edo State. Executive Director, Commercial, Mr. Abu Ejoor […]
