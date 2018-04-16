Bello: ‘Buhari, a phenomenal leader’ — Nigeria Today

Bello: ‘Buhari, a phenomenal leader’

Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello says President Muhammadu Buhari is one phenomenal leader that has the interest of Nigerians at heart.

The governors Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo in a statement made available to newsmen said the 2015 general elections saw Nigerians troop out to vote for President Buhari as one of Africa’s most trusted political figure.

“Two classes determine the electoral success of any candidate in Nigeria – the powerful elite and the masses. In 2015, the masses took over by trooping to the polling units massively to elect Africa’s most popular and most trusted political figure, President Buhari.

“Many of us who supported him actually supported his incorruptible and disciplined personality. I founded the Kogi Youth Arise Group with like minds to ensure the victory of the president in Kogi State. President Buhari is a phenomenal leader who truly loves Nigeria,” he said.

He commended the All Progressives Congress APC for staying united while warning that there was a deliberate choice of the opposition to promote falsehood and generate misinformation to railroad their ways into power in 2019.

