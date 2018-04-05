Benedict Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) Covered By 5 ... - FlintDaily.com — Nigeria Today

Benedict Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) Covered By 5 … – FlintDaily.com
|
FlintDaily.com
|
Benedict Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) Covered By 5 …
FlintDaily.com
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 6.62% reported in 2017Q4 SEC filing. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,176 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)'s stock declined 8.13%. The Benedict Financial Advisors Inc holds 30 …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!