Benin, Niger Back Chinese Involvement In Mega Rail Project - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Benin, Niger Back Chinese Involvement In Mega Rail Project – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Benin, Niger Back Chinese Involvement In Mega Rail Project

CHANNELS TELEVISION

The leaders of Benin and Niger have given their backing to Chinese involvement in a controversial major rail infrastructure project set to span several countries. “We have taken stock of the railway issue (and) we tried to see which measures could be …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

