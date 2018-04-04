Benue Assembly passes 2018 budget — Nigeria Today

Benue Assembly passes 2018 budget

The Benue House of Assembly on Thursday passed the State’s Appropriation Bill of N190.03 billion for the 2018 fiscal year. The passage followed clause by clause consideration of the report of its Standing Committee on Appropriation on the floor of the house, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN The bill recorded an increment of N11.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

