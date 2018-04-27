 Benue Church Attack: Nigeria Is Prone To Serious Trouble – Clerics — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Benue Church Attack: Nigeria Is Prone To Serious Trouble – Clerics

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Two religious leaders in their separate reactions in Imo condemned the recent killing of two Catholic priests in Benue and called for serious probe into the matter. Speaking with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, Pastor Ben Asimobi, the General Oversea of Christ Arena Ministry, urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow the […]

The post Benue Church Attack: Nigeria Is Prone To Serious Trouble – Clerics appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.