 Benue government replies Apostle Johnson Suleman — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Benue government replies Apostle Johnson Suleman

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Benue State government has responded to the kind gesture by Founder and Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPS, in the state. According to Tever Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to governor Samuel Ortom, Suleman, after listening to his live conversation on the current humanitarian crisis […]

Benue government replies Apostle Johnson Suleman

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.