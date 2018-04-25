Benue Killings: Full list of 19 Victims — Nigeria Today

Benue Killings: Full list of 19 Victims

Following the killings which took place in Benue state which saw the deat of a lot of people, a full list of the victims involved has been revealed.

According to DAILY POST this is the full list of the victims of herdsmen attack in Ali Agudu village, Mbawa council ward, GUMA LGA, Benue State where 20 persons were killed.

Here are names of the deceased whose bodies have been deposited in the Daudu Mortuary.

1: Member Martha Ugbuudsu

2:Ukohol Nyamve

3: Zaki Michael Alaaga

4: Cosmas Alaaga

5: Ukaave Ujiir

6: Terdoo Ivokor

7 Wankusu Paulina Augustine

8: Ushiver Tyeku

9: Mayooga Tyeku

10: Maggi Adoo

11: Charity Shomngi

12: Iermber Babangida

13: Babangida Kulega

14: Akombobee Bua

15: Bridget Ugbuusu

16: Hannah Kaduna

17: Eucharia Anyoko

18: Wankaa Zende

19: Michael Akosu

