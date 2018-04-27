Benue killings: Nigeria heading towards another civil war – Fani-Kayode reacts to reprisal attack — Nigeria Today

Benue killings: Nigeria heading towards another civil war – Fani-Kayode reacts to reprisal attack
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation minister, on Friday warned that Nigeria was heading towards another civil war. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain stated this while reacting to the reported reprisal attack on Hausa-Fulani Muslims in Makurdi, the Benue state capital. Reports had it that Benue youths killed some Hausa-Fulani muslims and burnt down two mosques […]
