 Benue Killings: Nigerians blast Buhari, police, over death of Rev Fathers, others — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Benue Killings: Nigerians blast Buhari, police, over death of Rev Fathers, others

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigerians have called out President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigeria Police over the continuous killings in Benue state. DAILY POST reports that Rev Fathers Gor Joseph and Felix were on Tuesday killed after suspected herdsmen attacked Ayar Mbalom village in Gwer East local Government Area of Benue State. Again, no fewer than 20 persons were […]

Benue Killings: Nigerians blast Buhari, police, over death of Rev Fathers, others

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.