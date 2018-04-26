Benue Killings: Nigerians blast Buhari, police, over death of Rev Fathers, others — Nigeria Today

Benue Killings: Nigerians blast Buhari, police, over death of Rev Fathers, others

Nigerians have called out President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigeria Police over the continuous killings in Benue state. DAILY POST reports that Rev Fathers Gor Joseph and Felix were on Tuesday killed after suspected herdsmen attacked Ayar Mbalom village in Gwer East local Government Area of Benue State. Again, no fewer than 20 persons were […]

