Benue killings: PDP reacts to summoning of Buhari by Senate — Nigeria Today

Benue killings: PDP reacts to summoning of Buhari by Senate

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has hailed the decision of the National Assembly to summon President Muhammadu Buhari before a joint sitting. The main opposition party said the action was “completely in consonance with the mood of the nation and the expectations of Nigerians.” The Senate had on Thursday resolved to invite President Buhari to […]

Benue killings: PDP reacts to summoning of Buhari by Senate

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

