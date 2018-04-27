Benue killings: PDP reacts to summoning of Buhari by Senate — Nigeria Today

Benue killings: PDP reacts to summoning of Buhari by Senate
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has hailed the decision of the National Assembly to summon President Muhammadu Buhari before a joint sitting. The main opposition party said the action was “completely in consonance with the mood of the nation and the expectations of Nigerians.” The Senate had on Thursday resolved to invite President Buhari to […]
