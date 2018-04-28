 Benue killings: Why Buhari must declare killer herdsmen terrorists – Tiv community — Nigeria Today
Benue killings: Why Buhari must declare killer herdsmen terrorists – Tiv community

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Tiv Area Traditional Council, on Friday, called on President Buhari to declare suspected killer herdsmen as terrorists and treat them accordingly. The council stated that what was happening in the state ought to be condemned by all sane minds, lamenting that Benue was becoming a theatre of bloodshed orchestrated by the Miyetti Allah Kauta […]

