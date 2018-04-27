Besiktas refuse Fenerbahce replay after Turkish Cup abandonment - SkySports — Nigeria Today

Besiktas refuse Fenerbahce replay after Turkish Cup abandonment – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Besiktas refuse Fenerbahce replay after Turkish Cup abandonment
SkySports
Besiktas say they "will not show up" to replay their Turkish Cup semi-final second leg away to rivals Fenerbahce after the original match on April 19 was abandoned. The Besiktas players walked off the field 57 minutes in at Fenerbahce's Sukru Saracoglu …
Defiant Besiktas refuse to finish abandoned Fenerbahce semi-final
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!