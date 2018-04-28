Best Songs of the Week Featuring Post Malone, Remy Ma and More - XXLMAG.COM — Nigeria Today

Best Songs of the Week Featuring Post Malone, Remy Ma and More – XXLMAG.COM



XXLMAG.COM Best Songs of the Week Featuring Post Malone, Remy Ma and More

XXLMAG.COM

It's almost May, which means all of your favorite artists know exactly what you want to hear this time of year. This time around, Post Malone heads to Cali with YG and G-Eazy for the West Coast-flavored "Same Bitches" and Remy Ma is at her most …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

