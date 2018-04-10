Between Katsina and Kaduna APC — Nigeria Today

Between Katsina and Kaduna APC

Politics is all about amicable management of the inherent crises of competing opinions and interests to achieve desired objectives with minimum acrimony. This definition of politics is very pertinent in the peculiar circumstances manifesting in the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially in the context of amicable management of competing interests, which the party is evidently now at the mercy of. As with all issues related to human resources management, the decisive factor is maturity and wise leadership.

The focus here is on highlighting scenarios that lend credence to the crucial role of intelligent and mature leadership in influencing the outcome of political crises in the APC, with particular reference to Governors Aminu Masari of Katsina State and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Anyone familiar with the history of the APC as a merger of at least three parties should not be surprised by the frequency of crises in the various organs of the party. The process of blending three distinct affiliations into one goes beyond the ceremonial signing of agreements, which usually signals the fusion even if the nitty-gritty of distribution of elective and appointed positions in the government is yet to be settled. In the APC, the outbreak of crises was sporadic and widespread but the Kaduna and Katsina episodes share common causes manifested mainly after formation of government over expressions of dissatisfaction with stakeholdings in the dispensation.

The major difference, however, is in the management of the unavoidable crises by the leadership of the party presided by the respective governors, in each case reflecting their political sagacity and capacity for management of human relations. As of today, Katsina State APC has demonstrably shaken off the birth pangs of squabbling and closed ranks around the astute leadership of Governor Aminu Masari now warmly embraced by all, consolidating the APC’s undisputed superior “people’s power” as boldly exhibited in the recent mammoth grand reception rally for defecting chieftains of the opposition PDP in the state. The opposite is what has taken place in Kaduna State, where the initial disagreement has become a festering wound in the fabric of merged interests as uncompromising dissent pitted major stakeholders against each other, factionalising the APC into two irreconcilable cabals.

Regardless of the circumstances of the conflict of interests, the role of state governors as principal arbiters is non-negotiable and the prospects for a timely and lasting resolution and reconciliation depend greatly on the sagacity and selflessness of the state governor. These virtues are even more crucial when the dispute cuts across party lines, involving communities in the state but in all situations the governor must see himself and be seen to be all-embracing in his management of the crisis. Once the governor can subsume the superiority complex tied to his exalted office in the typical father-of-all posture, he has virtually defused all tensions and neutralised potential opposition to his conflict resolution agenda. This leadership strategy is so vital that its chances of success are high, just as failure to adopt it invariably spells doom to the process.

It is, therefore, beyond contention that the successful and amicable resolution of the Katsina APC crises owes a lot to the willingness and ability of Governor Masari to adopt this strategy and to consolidate the gains of reconciliation by maintaining the father figure in dealing with the human relations aspect of governance as well as in the distribution of the dividends of democracy, thereby giving the entire people of the state and his political constituents an enduring sense of belonging. Masari made the decisive difference that effectively overcame the situation and restored harmony and common purpose, where conflicts of interest once reigned supreme. He had to rein in grumbling failed politicians, some of whom desperately sought to bear the party’s gubernatorial flag and other political wound-lickers. Even in his very first cabinet, as a sincerely committed team player and promoter of inclusive governance, Masari, knowingly, appointed relations and associates of some of these very people into top positions. As party leader in the state, he promoted similar inclusiveness and broad representation of stakeholders in party offices and patronage.

Masari went a step further in establishing rapport and mutual understanding between himself and a broad base of political elite and leaders by hosting regular stakeholders’ meetings, where he tapped from the constructive contributions of participants to enrich his governance acumen and acknowledge the value of consultation. By remaining consistent in this approach to all-inclusive governance, there was a steady stream of defectors from the camp of uncompromising dissenters who could not resist the accessibility and acceptance extended by the governor to all and sundry, transparently motivated by a genuine desire to get all hands on deck in moving Katsina State forward and out of the quagmire.

By contrast, El-Rufai of Kaduna State was the opposite of Masari as a person. In Kaduna, the governor has been embroiled in many controversies. The governor has issues with Senator Shehu Sani. He ordered the demolition of the house of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, where the secretariat of the APC faction in the state was located, with the excuse that he was owing land tax. All these have caused bad blood in the state’s APC.

It is generally accepted that, after elections, the entire population of the state becomes the constituency of a governor, who must have emerged flying the flag of a political party. Though this is easier to advocate than practice, all it takes is maturity, experience, humility, sincerity of purpose and, above all, genuine commitment to serve the electorate! The difference is clear in Katsina and Kaduna.

•Abdulra’uf wrote from

Asokoro, FCT, Abuja.

The post Between Katsina and Kaduna APC appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

