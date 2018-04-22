Beware of Obasanjo’s coalition, it’s enemy of democracy – Soyinka — Nigeria Today

Beware of Obasanjo’s coalition, it’s enemy of democracy – Soyinka

Kazeem Ugbodaga Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Sunday called on Nigerians to be vigilant and beware of a coalition formed by former Nigeria’s President, Olusegun Obasanjo purportedly claiming to be on a rescue mission to salvage the nation, saying that the coalition was formed by people who are enemies of democracy. Obasanjo had formed the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, which he said was meant to salvage the nation from its present state. He even asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest next year’s election as he had failed.

