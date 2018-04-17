Beyonce Honours Fela During Coachella Performance (Watch Video) — Nigeria Today

Beyonce Honours Fela During Coachella Performance (Watch Video)

Beyonce’s performance at the the 2018 Coachella Arts & Music Festival was nothing but iconic. The superstar queen of Pop pulled many unexpected actions to thrill the world at the event.

Notable of all the highlights of the event is the rendition of the sound of the pioneer of Afro-beats, Fela. Beyonce and her band delivered a smooth instrumental display of Fela’s 1976 track, titled ‘Zombie’.

Beyonce headlined the famous Coachella Festival on the night of April 14th, 2018 as she delivered a 2-hour long performance that kept her audience cheering in excitement, all through.

Watch video below;

Beyoncé paying homage to Fela Kuti pic.twitter.com/5DUlYPgPSw — Konbini Nigeria (@konbining) April 15, 2018

The Pop-star’s suprise-filled performance featured songs like “Deja Vu” with her husband, Jay-Z. She danced with her sister, Solange and also led to a Destiny’s Child reunion.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams appeared on stage with Beyoncé to sing their ’90s hits “Say My Name,” “Soldier” and “Lose My Breath.”

