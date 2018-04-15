Beyonce pays tribute to Fela Kuti, performs "Zombie" at Coachella - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Beyonce pays tribute to Fela Kuti, performs “Zombie” at Coachella – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Beyonce pays tribute to Fela Kuti, performs "Zombie" at Coachella
Pulse Nigeria
Beyonce's performance at Coachella on Saturday, April 14, 2018, is the talk of the town on the Internet. For Nigerians, is even more special because King Bey paid tribute to the legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti. During her enchanting set, Beyonce's band …
#Coachella: Beyonce features Adichie's quotes, honours Fela
Watch Beyoncé Pay Homage to Fela Kuti During Her Coachella Performance
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!