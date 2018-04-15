Beyonce Reunites Destiny Child In Historic Coachella Performance — Nigeria Today

Beyonce Reunites Destiny Child In Historic Coachella Performance

Beyonce became the first black woman to headline Coachella on Saturday night in a breathtaking performance that featured her best material from a staggering back catalogue at the music festival in Indio, California.

During the music festival, Beyonce performed one incredible dance routine after another. Beginning with her 2003 debut solo single, “Crazy in Love”, she then transitioned into “Freedom”, “Formation” and “Sorry” from her 2016 visual album Lemonade. During “Sorry,” she mixed in verses from two fan favourites: “Me, Myself and I” and “Kitty Kat”.

She returned to the stage after a sultry rendition of “Drunk In Love” for tracks including “Diva” “Flawless” and “7/11”.

DJ Khaled’s voice was heard on the speakers at one point to announce: “After tonight, Coachella gotta rename Coachella the Beychella. New name alert: Beychella!” Beychella became the top trend on Twitter for the rest of the performance.

Husband Jay Z joined her for a rendition of “Deja Vu” ahead of their On The Run 2 tour, making sure the spotlight was focused on his wife with a no-frills rap cameo, while Destiny’s Child reunited in an incredible moment, for a flawless renditions of “Lose My Breath”, “Say My Name” and “Soldier”.

Her sister Solange joined her for a dance on stage, then Beyonce took to the runway for “Single Ladies” where she and two backing dances performed the famous routines.

“Who Run The World (Girls)” was a powerful salute to feminism where Beyonce shouted out to every woman present and thanked those who had paved the way before her.

She then paused for a moment ahead of the show’s conclusion and addressed the crowds: “I was supposed to perform last year but I got pregnant, thank God,” she said. “I had time to dream with two beautiful souls in my belly and this is everything and more I had in my dream, so thank you for sharing this with me. I want to sing this last song to all my incredible, beautiful fans. Loyal fans. Ride or dies. I love y’all.”

Closing with an acapella “Love On Top” the stage was filled with her band and a troupe of dancers who played her out to an instrumental of “Shining”, everyone was left wondering, really, if it wasn’t worth ending the festival right as she walked off stage. No one was going to top that.

It is understood that over 450,000 people streamed her California performance live on YouTube early Sunday morning, with the terms “Beyonce,” “#Beychella” and “#DestinysChild” dominating Twitter’s trending topics.

The post Beyonce Reunites Destiny Child In Historic Coachella Performance appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

