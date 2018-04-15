Beyonce Throws Coachella Homecoming With Destiny's Child Reunion — Nigeria Today

Beyonce Throws Coachella Homecoming With Destiny’s Child Reunion

Beyonce returned spectacularly to the stage with a joyous, homecoming-themed party at the Coachella festival where she delighted fans with a rare reunion of her former trio Destiny’s Child.

Before a sea of some 100,000 people in the southern California desert, the pop superstar headlined the premier global music festival to end a year-long hiatus from live music as she gave birth to twins.

Beyonce showed no sign of slowing down after her maternity leave, singing and shaking her body with little break for two hours as she led around 100 back-up dancers and musicians.

Her husband, rap mogul Jay-Z, popped up on stage toward the end of her set to join in their song “Deja Vu.” But he turned out to be only a preview of a less routine guest appearance.

With an audio recording of novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s essay “We Should All Be Feminists” allowing Beyonce a moment to prepare, she re-emerged being elevated to the stage in an unmistakable silhouette of three figures.

Fellow Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyonce for three of the trio’s songs, including “Say My Name.”

It was their first reunion since Beyonce’s Super Bowl halftime show in 2013. The group propelled Beyonce to stardom but was also beset by internal friction.

Beyonce referred to her bandmates as her “sisters” — and was also joined on stage by her blood sister, Solange Knowles.

Beyonce made clear from the start that Coachella was about reuniting, with an announcer starting the show by welcoming guests to her “homecoming.”

A stage covering opened to reveal stadium-style stands full of brass and string players as Beyonce entered to a New Orleans-style march. She began singing in an all-American outfit of tight jean shorts and a collegiate sweatshirt — the Greek letters, of course, starting with “B.”

After revving up the crowd with fireworks and the boisterous “Crazy in Love,” Beyonce offered a take on “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the unofficial African American national anthem.

Beyonce voiced pride to the crowd that she was the first black woman to headline Coachella. She marks one of the few women to top the bill of any major festival this year, a sign of lingering male dominance of the music industry.

Coachella takes place over two consecutive weekends with identical lineups. Next weekend, Beyonce may want to check her shoes; after changing into a racier bodysuit, she appeared to hold herself back at moments for fear of dancing her feet out of her boots.

