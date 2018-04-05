Beyond The Banditry in Zamfara - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Beyond The Banditry in Zamfara – THISDAY Newspapers
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Beyond The Banditry in Zamfara
THISDAY Newspapers
In what can be described as a vote of no confidence in the capacity of the Nigerian authorities to protect his people, the Emir of Anka, Zamfara State, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, last week threatened to seek the intervention of the United Nations (UN) to …
Zamfara carnage: NEMA confirms 54 dead, 7000 displaced
Two soldiers killed as Nigerian troops battle terrorists in Zamfara
Emergency Rule: Marafa Is Being Mischevious And Envious- Zamfara Gov't
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!