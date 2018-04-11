 BFF Goals! Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola celebrates his best friend, Aliko Dangote on his birthday — Nigeria Today
BFF Goals! Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola celebrates his best friend, Aliko Dangote on his birthday

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola took to the gram to celebrate his best friend, Africa’s richest man, billionaire, Aliko Dangote on his birthday.

He shared the photo below and wrote;

“Happy birthday to my brother, mentor, and best friend. Greatest man that has come out of Africa”

Femi Otedola has over the years been spotted with Aliko Dangote in not only functions and events but in other instances where they hang out like buddies do and all.

It’s obvious that they have a bromance kinda relationship and that’s pretty cool.

