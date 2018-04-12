Biafra: Family demands Nnamdi Kanu’s corpse for burial — Nigeria Today

Biafra: Family demands Nnamdi Kanu’s corpse for burial
Family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has asked the Federal Government to release the corpse of their son for burial. The family said it believed that Kanu was killed by the Nigerian military, in an attempt to quell the agitation for Biafra. The family spokesman, Emma Kanu, told […]
