Biafra group speaks on bomb attack at Nwodo’s home, says terrorists emerging in South East — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has condemned the bomb attack at the countryhome of the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, John Nwodo, at Ukehe in Enugu State. Recall that some unknown persons threw Improvised Explosives Devise, IEDs, into Nwodo’s residence over the weekend. Reacting to the attack, National leader of BNYL, Prince Richard said those […]

