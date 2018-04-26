Biafra: IPOB warns Nigerian government against witch-hunting Abaribe, Chidoka — Nigeria Today

Biafra: IPOB warns Nigerian government against witch-hunting Abaribe, Chidoka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday, warned the Federal government of Nigeria to desist from any form of ill-treatment towards the duo of Senator Enyinnaya Abribe and a former minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, over their roles in facilitating the release of its leaders, Nnamdi Kanu. The group said any attempt to victimise […]

Biafra: IPOB warns Nigerian government against witch-hunting Abaribe, Chidoka

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

