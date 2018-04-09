Biafra war: How Ojukwu planned to detain me because I told him truth – Mbu — Nigeria Today

Biafra war: How Ojukwu planned to detain me because I told him truth – Mbu

Matthew Mbu, a former Foreign Minister and United Nations, UN, ambassador, has revealed how late Biafra warlord, Dim Odimegwu Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, plotted to detain him after the Civil War. He said he cautioned Ojukwu as the war progressed to surrender due to the suffering of the civilian population in the Southeast. Mbu said people around […]

Biafra war: How Ojukwu planned to detain me because I told him truth – Mbu

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

