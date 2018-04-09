Biafra: What Igbo elders will do if Buhari fails to remove IPOB from terrorist’ list – Prof. Nwabueze — Nigeria Today

Biafra: What Igbo elders will do if Buhari fails to remove IPOB from terrorist’ list – Prof. Nwabueze
A renowned constitutional lawyer, Prof. Ben Nwabueze has said that if President Muhammadu Buhari-led government continues its alleged injustice on the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Igbo elders be forced to takeover the agitation. He said this while insisting that he will not be part of any kind of peace talk until the Federal Government […]
