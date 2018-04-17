 Bida poly spends over N260m on staff allowance- Rector — Nigeria Today
Bida poly spends over N260m on staff allowance- Rector

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The management of Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State, says it spent N261 million on payment of staff allowances from April 2017 to date. Its Rector, Dr Abubakar Dzukogi, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bida that the gesture was to boost staff morale for better performance. He said “we would continue to accord priority attention to welfare of our personnel to enable them contribute positively toward the development of the institution.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

