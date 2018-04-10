Bidvest coach rues missed chances against Enyimba — Nigeria Today

Bidvest coach rues missed chances against Enyimba

BidVest Wits coach, Gavin Hunt was disappointed to have only recorded a draw in the first leg of his side’s 2018 CAF Confederation Cup play-off round match with Enyimba International FC.

Wits opened the scoring at the BidVest Stadium through Daine Klate but the Nigerian side responded with a goal from Ibrahim Mustapha.

Last season’s Premiership winners and the current Telkom Knockout Cup champions largely dominated the tie but failed to make the most of their superiority.

After the tie, an annoyed Hunt said his side should have won the game comfortably.

He was reported by Goal as saying: “There was nothing in the game. The game was so one-sided‚ and that’s been the story of our season.

“So‚ Ja‚ I mean it’s disappointing because we could have been out of sight.”

Hunt added though that his side is perhaps lacking in squad depth as they also look to secure a position in the top eight of the Premiership.

Wits headed into this game in ninth place, just one point behind both Baroka and Chippa United, who have played more games.

The head coach continued: “We want to win the Champions League‚ we want to be there. But we don’t have enough. We don’t have enough to play on all the fronts.

“We don’t. It’s been proved again – against a team like this.”

Up next for Wits is a league clash with bottom-side Ajax Cape Town, before facing league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Clever Boys face Enyimba in their second leg on Tuesday‚ April 17 2018.

