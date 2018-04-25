 Big Brother Naija sponsors ask court to dismiss winding up suit - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Big Brother Naija sponsors ask court to dismiss winding up suit – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Big Brother Naija sponsors ask court to dismiss winding up suit
Vanguard
Lagos – Sponsors of the 2018 Big Brother Naija Show, Payporte Global System Ltd., has asked a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss a suit seeking its winding up. The suit was filed by Vacant Boards Ltd. Big Brother Naija. In a notice of preliminary
BBNaija sponsors ask court to dismiss winding up suitNigeria Today

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.