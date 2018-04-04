 Big-dollar promises for Nigeria athletes as 2018 C'Games begin - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Big-dollar promises for Nigeria athletes as 2018 C’Games begin – The Punch

The Punch

The Federal Government has promised to reward athletes who win gold for Nigeria at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games with $5,000 each. Sports minister Solomon Dalung, who revealed the financial package for the 90 athletes representing the country

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

